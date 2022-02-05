|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|23
|18
|3
|2
|55
|14
|57
|Liverpool
|22
|14
|6
|2
|58
|19
|48
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48
|18
|47
|Man United
|22
|11
|5
|6
|36
|30
|38
|West Ham
|23
|11
|4
|8
|41
|31
|37
|Arsenal
|21
|11
|3
|7
|33
|25
|36
|Tottenham
|20
|11
|3
|6
|26
|24
|36
|Wolverhampton
|21
|10
|4
|7
|19
|16
|34
|Brighton
|22
|6
|12
|4
|23
|23
|30
|Leicester
|20
|7
|5
|8
|34
|37
|26
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|2
|11
|28
|32
|26
|Southampton
|22
|5
|10
|7
|26
|34
|25
|Crystal Palace
|22
|5
|9
|8
|31
|34
|24
|Brentford
|23
|6
|5
|12
|26
|38
|23
|Leeds
|21
|5
|7
|9
|24
|40
|22
|Everton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|24
|35
|19
|Norwich
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|45
|16
|Newcastle
|21
|2
|9
|10
|21
|43
|15
|Watford
|20
|4
|2
|14
|23
|40
|14
|Burnley
|18
|1
|9
|8
|16
|27
|12
___
Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
West Ham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|28
|17
|7
|4
|74
|26
|58
|Blackburn
|29
|15
|8
|6
|45
|30
|53
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|7
|6
|44
|24
|52
|QPR
|28
|15
|6
|7
|44
|31
|51
|Huddersfield
|30
|13
|9
|8
|40
|34
|48
|West Brom
|29
|12
|9
|8
|34
|24
|45
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|6
|9
|32
|26
|45
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|12
|7
|10
|39
|31
|43
|Luton Town
|28
|11
|9
|8
|39
|32
|42
|Sheffield United
|27
|12
|6
|9
|37
|33
|42
|Coventry
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|31
|40
|Stoke
|28
|11
|6
|11
|33
|30
|39
|Preston
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|35
|38
|Millwall
|28
|9
|10
|9
|29
|29
|37
|Blackpool
|28
|10
|7
|11
|29
|33
|37
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|7
|13
|38
|51
|34
|Birmingham
|30
|8
|9
|13
|33
|46
|33
|Hull
|28
|9
|5
|14
|25
|31
|32
|Swansea
|27
|8
|8
|11
|28
|35
|32
|Cardiff
|28
|8
|5
|15
|31
|48
|29
|Reading
|28
|8
|4
|16
|33
|55
|22
|Peterborough
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|55
|20
|Derby
|29
|8
|12
|9
|28
|30
|15
|Barnsley
|28
|2
|8
|18
|17
|43
|14
___
Huddersfield 1, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Bournemouth 1
Fulham 1, Blackpool 1
Hull 2, Swansea 0
Luton Town 0, Blackburn 0
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 0
Millwall 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Bristol City 2
QPR 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 0, Sheffield United 2
Derby 2, Birmingham 2
Cardiff 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Millwall 0, Preston 0
Swansea 0, Luton Town 1
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Huddersfield 2, Derby 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Coventry vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|28
|18
|5
|5
|53
|18
|59
|Wigan
|26
|17
|5
|4
|48
|25
|56
|Sunderland
|29
|16
|6
|7
|53
|39
|54
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|15
|7
|7
|48
|32
|52
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|46
|34
|52
|Oxford United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|51
|34
|50
|Plymouth
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|35
|47
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|12
|10
|6
|39
|32
|46
|Ipswich
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47
|38
|41
|Burton Albion
|28
|11
|6
|11
|35
|34
|39
|Bolton
|28
|11
|5
|12
|41
|37
|38
|Portsmouth
|27
|10
|8
|9
|30
|27
|38
|Cambridge United
|29
|9
|10
|10
|38
|42
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|10
|7
|11
|35
|45
|37
|Charlton
|28
|10
|6
|12
|36
|33
|36
|Cheltenham
|29
|7
|12
|10
|34
|48
|33
|Shrewsbury
|29
|8
|8
|13
|27
|31
|32
|Lincoln
|27
|8
|7
|12
|32
|36
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|7
|9
|12
|42
|49
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|6
|12
|10
|34
|42
|30
|Morecambe
|29
|7
|7
|15
|40
|57
|28
|Crewe
|29
|5
|7
|17
|24
|48
|22
|Gillingham
|29
|4
|10
|15
|24
|51
|22
|Doncaster
|29
|5
|4
|20
|20
|57
|19
___
AFC Wimbledon 1, Shrewsbury 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Morecambe 2
Bolton 6, Sunderland 0
Cheltenham 0, Wigan 0
Crewe 0, Rotherham 2
Doncaster 1, Plymouth 3
Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 1
Gillingham 2, Oxford United 7
Lincoln 1, Burton Albion 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Ipswich 0
Wycombe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth 1, Charlton 2
Doncaster 0, Rotherham 5
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Morecambe 0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Cheltenham 2
Wigan 1, Oxford United 1
Gillingham 1, Crewe 0
Bolton 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|27
|17
|8
|2
|56
|22
|59
|Tranmere
|28
|15
|6
|7
|29
|19
|51
|Newport County
|28
|13
|8
|7
|46
|35
|47
|Sutton United
|27
|14
|5
|8
|43
|33
|47
|Northampton
|27
|13
|6
|8
|33
|25
|45
|Mansfield Town
|27
|13
|6
|8
|37
|31
|45
|Swindon
|27
|11
|10
|6
|42
|33
|43
|Exeter
|26
|10
|11
|5
|37
|26
|41
|Port Vale
|26
|11
|7
|8
|38
|28
|40
|Salford
|29
|11
|7
|11
|33
|29
|40
|Harrogate Town
|27
|10
|7
|10
|40
|38
|37
|Bradford
|29
|8
|13
|8
|35
|35
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|10
|6
|9
|34
|36
|36
|Crawley Town
|27
|10
|6
|11
|32
|37
|36
|Leyton Orient
|26
|7
|12
|7
|38
|25
|33
|Hartlepool
|27
|8
|7
|12
|25
|37
|31
|Stevenage
|29
|7
|10
|12
|28
|43
|31
|Rochdale
|26
|6
|12
|8
|31
|33
|30
|Walsall
|27
|7
|8
|12
|30
|37
|29
|Barrow
|28
|7
|8
|13
|28
|35
|29
|Colchester
|27
|6
|9
|12
|24
|37
|27
|Carlisle
|28
|6
|9
|13
|20
|37
|27
|Oldham
|26
|4
|7
|15
|22
|42
|19
|Scunthorpe
|28
|3
|10
|15
|21
|49
|19<