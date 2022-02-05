Organic LED Market Size 2021 By Share, Industry Statistics, Global Trends Evaluation, Business Challenges, and Investment Opportunities Analysis till 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 18.3% During The Forecast Period

Organic LED Market is expected to garner $37.2 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. OLED, also known as organic light emitting diode is a flat light emitting technology developed by placing thin organic films between two conductors. OLED technology is garnering more acceptance among end users since they are thinner, brighter, lighter in weight, more power efficient and offer higher contrast as compared to LCDs. OLEDs offer wide viewing angles, faster response time, higher contrast ratios and more saturated colors to enhance viewing experience of end users.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Organic LED Market.

OLED is one of the most promising display and lighting technologies that has the capability of offering power efficiency lighting and is superior compared to the fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps the end user to create flexible display and lighting panels. OLEDs are more expensive as compared to LED and LCD products. However, the price of these products would decrease gradually once the products get more acceptance in the market.

The World OLED technology market is predicted to show a promising growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly lighting products that would consume less energy. This is the major factor driving the world OLED market. OLEDs are primarily used for display and lighting functions. Based on the rapid technological developments taking place, OLED technology has shown drastic improvement in the past few years.

Geographically, the world OLED market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Asia-Pacific leads the world OLED market, accounting for majority of the total market share by revenue. It is followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA. Most of the key players including Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic and others, have their base in the Asia-Pacific region.

These companies are not restricted to regional level but have a worldwide presence. These companies have adopted product launch, partnership and collaboration as their major growth strategies to stay competitive in the market. These strategies enable the company to enhance their overall business revenues and expand their consumer base. The report segments the OLED market based on application, display type, applications of OLED display panel, end users and geography.

Based on application, the OLED market is segmented into display and lighting. Based on display type, the OLED display market is segmented into AMOLED and PMOLED. Television and monitors, smartphones, notebooks and tablets, automotive and others are the major application areas of OLED display. Based on end users, the OLED lighting market is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Universal Display Corporation.

The key players present in the global OLED market are adopting various strategies to stay competitive in the global market. Some of the key growth strategies adopted by these players include product launch, partnership & collaboration, business expansion, acquisition and research & development. Product launch is one of the prime strategies adopted by key players in the OLED market. Product launch helps the company to offer innovative products to their customers on a continuous basis and expand their market reach. Osram launched world’s first OLED technology based lighting solution for automobile sector in the form of reading lamps. This OLED reading lamp comprises of a superior quality matt aluminum housing. Partnership and collaboration is another major strategy adopted by these companies.

High efficiency, high cost, low power consumption, enhanced picture quality, technological limitations, lack of awareness, durability and light weight are the major impacting factors influencing the world OLED market. Moreover, growing demand for eco-friendly products may act as a major growth opportunity for this industry.

Smartphone is one of the most prominent applications of OLED display. Television & monitors, laptops & tablets and automotive are some of the other major application areas of OLED display. OLED display is witnessing increased adoption among end users owing to various advantages associated with OLED technology. Devices using OLED technology are thinner, brighter, lightweight, power efficient and offer higher contrast as compared to LCD technology. OLEDs emitting light do not require backlight; hence, OLED displays are thinner than LCD displays. These are the major driving factors of the world OLED display market.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the OLED market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market

Porters Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with their impact analysis for the forecast period

Various operating segments of the OLED market are carefully analyzed to measure the potential of the emerging market

The quantitative analysis of the market through 2014-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential

ORGANIC LED MARKET SEGMENTS

The OLED market is segmented based on application, OLED display type, OLED display application, OLED lighting market by end users, and geography.

Oled Market By Application

Display

Lighting

Oled Display Market By Type

PMOLED

AMOLED

Oled Display Market By Application

Television and Monitors

Smartphones

Notebooks and Tablets

Automotive

Others

Oled Lighting Market By End Users

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Oled Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

