Culinary Tourism Market 2021 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting procedure, Analysis of Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.8% During The Forecast Period

Culinary tourism also known as food tourism, is defined as a form of travel in which a tourist visits novel or known places and explores its culture through food and dishes prepared in that region. It may involve a wide variety of activities such as culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festival, and others. Dining out is very common among tourists and food is often considered an important part of exploration among tourists.

The global culinary tourism market was valued at $1,116.7 billion in 2019 and is expected a market value of $1,796.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of culinary tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism. Moreover, rise in affinity of people toward foreign dishes such as Sushi, various forms of prepared meat, snacks and more among others promotes the culinary tourism market growth.

However, risk involved in travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the tourism industry in general, which also affects the culinary tourism market. On the contrary, increase in social media trend of eating out in foreign lands has piqued the interest of tourists all around and has opened avenues for growth for the culinary tourism market.

The market is segmented on the basis of activity type, age group, mode of booking, and region. By activity type, the market has been classified into culinary trials, cooking classes, restaurants, food festivals and others. By age group, it is categorized into Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, and Generation Z. The Mode of Booking segment includes OTA, traditional agents and direct travel. Based on region, the culinary tourism market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the culinary tourism industry are Abercrombie & Kent USA, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Greaves Travel, India Food Tour, ITC Travel Group Limited, The FTC4Lobe Group, The Travel Corporation, Topdeck Travel, and TourRadar.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing culinary tourism opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier’s tenable stakeholder’s make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the culinary tourism industry.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Culinary Tourism Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Activity Type

o Culinary Trials

o Cooking Classes

o Restaurants

o Food Festivals

o Others

– By Age Group

o Baby Boomers

o Generation X

o Generation Y

o Generation Z

– By Mode of Booking

o (OTA) Online Travel Agents

o Traditional Agent

o Direct Travel

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

