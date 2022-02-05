Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Share, Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, and Covid-19 Impact 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 38.0% During The Forecast Peri

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market was valued at $17,765.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $247,366.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Artificial intelligence is the recreation of human intelligence that perform tasks like humans. In financial institutions and other major finance industries, AI has become a core adaption and is expected to change the overall scenario of product and service offerings.

For instance, insurance companies are improving risk models to maintain customer loyalty and client satisfaction with the help of advanced AI technological platforms. Various fraud detection, risk mitigation, back-end office works with thousands of people processing customer requests are improved with the help of AI enabled technologies such as chatbots, machine learning, and other such technologies, which boosts the growth of the market.

In addition, the reduction in the tendency of human errors by automation of backend processes and enhancement in proactive customer experience is expected to drive the growth of the AI in the BFSI market. However, rise in security concerns, inadequacy of trust while issuing customer data, and higher cost for implementation of AI technologies is expected to restrain the market growth.

New entrants like FinTech (Financial Technology) with advance features in the market, new initiatives in government regulations, and existing traditional banking system provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market is segmented on the basis of offerings, solution, technology, and region. On the basis of offerings, it is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By service providers, it is segmented into chatbots, fraud detection & prevention, anti-money laundering, customer relationship management, data analytics & prediction, and others. By technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. ?

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. ?

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. ?

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the offerings, solution, and technology across the globe. ?

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS –

By Offerings

Hardware o Software o Services

By Solution

Chatbots o Fraud Detection & Prevention o Anti-Money Laundering o Customer Relationship Management o Data Analytics & Prediction o Others

By Technology

Deep Learning o Querying Method o Natural Language Processing o Context Aware Processing –

By Region

North America – U.S. – Canada – Mexico o Europe o UK o Germany o France o Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific o Japan o India o China o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific o LAMEA o Middle East o Latin America o Africa

