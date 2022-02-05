Trade Finance Market Analysis 2021, Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2030

The global trade finance market was valued at $39714.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $56,065.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.79% from 2019 to 2026.

Trade finance is the financing of international trade flows, acting as an intermediary between importers and exporters to mitigate the risks involved in transactions and enhance working capital efficiency in businesses. It deals with activities related to financing of domestic and international trade.

The trade finance includes issuing letters of credit (LCs), receivables and invoice finance, credit agency, export finance, bank guarantees, insurance, and others. It is used by buyers, sellers, manufactures, importers, and exporters to ease financing activities and deals with the way cash, credit, investments, and other assets are used for trade. The key advantage of trade finance is that it facilitates easy way to arrange short-term finance.

The development of technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification (RFID) and quick response (QR) codes to identify and trace shipments, blockchain, and enhancing digitization of trade documents drive the market growth. However, lack of focus of trade financing for SMEs, insufficient risk valuation capabilities, limited legal certainty, and operational inefficiencies restrain the growth of the trade financing market.

Advancements in technology, switching from traditional banking methods for documentation to ease the paperwork, and efficient enhancement in trade are provide opportunities for the market. In addition, strategic formulation along with adoption of structuring and pricing tools offer some other growth opportunities to the market.

The global trade finance product market is segmented on the basis of product type, service providers, end users, and region. By product type, it is bifurcated into supply chain finance and export & agency finance. By service providers, it is segmented into banks, trade finance houses, and others. By end user, it is classified into exporters, importers, and traders. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global trade finance market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

? Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the product types, service providers, and end users across the globe.

? Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Trade Finance Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

o Supply Chain Finance

o Export & Agency Finance

– By Service Providers

o Banks

o Trade Finance Houses

o Others

– By End User

o Exporters

o Importers

o Traders

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Asian Development Bank

– Bank of America Corporation

– BNP Paribas

– Citigroup Inc.

– Euler Hermes

– HSBC Holdings PLC

– JPMorgan Chase &Co

– Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

– Royal Bank of Scotland

– Standard Chartered PLC

The other players in the market include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

– Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

– Export-Import Bank of India

– Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

– Commerzbank AG

– African Export-Import Bank

