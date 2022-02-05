Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market 2021 with Strategies to Boost Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size & Share, Industry Statistics, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.7% Dur

The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market was valued at $55.56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019-2026.

Direct Carrier Billing is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. It is a mobile payment technology that enables consumers to make transactions by charging the amount to their monthly mobile bill. Direct carrier billing enables operator to act as a distributor of digital services and collects additional revenue through services sales and partnerships, by providing a single interface for value added services, over-the-top and other digital services in the market.

In addition, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) platform acts as an intermediary between content providers and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the market. The platform connects merchants with the billing, identity, and sales systems of mobile network operators. (DCB) platform that serves as an alternative payment method for companies selling digital content.

The increase in demand for games, video-on-demand, audio, voice calling, such as Skype and WeChat, eBooks, podcasts, and other content is driving the market growth. In addition, over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services provider such as Netflix, Spotify, Sony, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other players are significantly adopting direct carrier billing platforms and have integrated these into their payment offerings. This attracts the customer, which in turn fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of mobile gaming and in-app game items purchases via direct carrier billing payment method, further drive the market growth.

However, complexity issues while maintaining direct carrier billing functionality, become a major problem due to settlement involved between the multiple parties and the frauds in the DCB chain. In addition, variable levels of commitment from carriers, multiple revenue shares in the value chain, and other regulations, are some of the factors that limit the market growth.

Conversely, due to an increased use of subscription-based digital contents, direct carrier billing platform providers can enhance simpler and convenient payment process, expand cloud computing infrastructure, and high-speed internet services to benefit digital content publishers and mobile network operators, becoming a major opportunity for platform providers in the market.

In addition, acceleration of existing products and services, providing streamlined customer experience by collaborating with trending content providers, is one of the lucrative opportunities for direct carrier billing platform providers to sustain in the market.

The direct carrier billing platform market is segmented based on content, operating system, and region. On the basis of content, it is segmented into application & game, video & audio, and others. By operating system, it is segmented into android, iOS and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the direct carrier billing platform market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

? Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the content, and operating system across the globe.

? Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Content

o Applications & Games

o Video & Audio

o Others

– By Operating System

o Android

o iOS

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Bango, plc.

– Boku, Inc.

– DIMOCO

– Fortumo

– Centili

– Comviva

– NTT DOCOMO

– Singtel

– Mobiyo

– Digital Turbine Inc.

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

