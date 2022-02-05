U.S. Personal Finance Software Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies Profiles, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Covid-19 Impact, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The U.S. personal finance software market size was valued at $232 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026.

Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes a variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for varied tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others. In addition, it possesses the capability to manage monetary transactions and payrolls by helping an individual manage monthly expenses efficiently.

Upsurge in adoption of this software among small or home business users drives the growth of the market. It helps the small or home businesses to easily manage their funding and business operations, as it enables effective planning and management of the inflow and outflow of monetary funds.

Rise in need for advanced financial tools, technological advancements related to new product development, and availability of low-cost products boost the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. However, lack of awareness regarding personalized financial products and services as well as availability of open-source solutions are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Conversely, increase in adoption of personal finance software among industry verticals is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market expansion. For instance, the U.S.-based bitcoin provider, Coinbase forged a union with Mint, a web-based personal finance software provider, from Intuit, to allow clients track their Bitcoin holdings.

The U.S. personal finance software market is segmented based on product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is classified into web-based software and mobile-based software. By end user, it is divided into small businesses users and individual consumers.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for U.S. Personal Finance Software Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

? Web-based Software

? Mobile-based Software

By End User

? Small Businesses Users

? Individual Consumers

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

? Quicken Inc.

? Buxfer, Inc.

? CountAbout Corporation

? doxo Inc.

? IGG Software, Inc.

? Microsoft Corporation

? Moneyspire Inc.

? Personal Capital Corporation

? Qapital, Inc.

? You Need a Budget LLC

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

