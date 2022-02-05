Sliding Vane Air Motor Market 2021 Covid 19 Analysis with Top Countries Data -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast

The global sliding vane air motor market size is expected to reach $3,677.7 million in 2025, from $2,575.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025.

Sliding vane air motor constitute multiple vanes fitted on slotted rotor. These motors utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which provide rotational motion to the central shaft. This sliding mechanism of these rotary vane air motors converts the potential energy into kinetic energy providing the necessary torque for the shaft.

The demand for superior tools developed using air motors is on an increase in industries where variable torque and high speed is required. Thus, various industries are investing in such tools for drilling, cutting, and other applications. These factors drive the demand for sliding vane air motor. Moreover, these air motors can operate under various hazardous conditions as they are compact, lightweight, and easy to install.

Furthermore, their high power-to-weight ratio and easy maintenance also boost the growth of the market. However, the extensive energy required, with the increase in load, can hinder the demand for sliding vane air motor in heavy duty applications.

The global sliding vane air motor market is segmented based on offering, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into product and service. By application, the market is classified into tool, industrial equipment, and others. The end-user industry segment is categorized into automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

At present, the global sliding vane air motor market is dominated by some key players, which include, Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., SANEI Co. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand, Bibus AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, and Ferry Produits.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Sliding Vane Air Motor Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

Product

Component

BY APPLICATION

Tool

Industrial Equipment

Others

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Atlas Copco

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

Ingersoll-Rand

BIBUS AG

FIAM

Desoutter Industrial Tools

Globe Airmotors

Sommer-Technik

Ferry Produits

SANEI Co. Ltd.

