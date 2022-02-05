North America Industrial Brakes Market 2021: Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Gross Margin, Progression Status, Recent Development by Top Company, Geographical Region, and Industry Segments till 2030

The North America industrial brakes market was valued at $146 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2025.

Motion involved in equipment & machineries and the ability to control them results in wide scope of application in various end-user industries. Further, technological advancements have led to development of brakes that can deliver high level of precision and accuracy for various industrial purposes, such as holding heavy payloads, and applying dynamic, and emergency brakes.

The industrial brakes also provide the machine equipment motion that is required for processing the raw materials in metals & mining, construction, and food industries.

The North America industrial brakes market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to rise in adoption of automation processes and subsequent demand for industrial robotics. Further, the advantages of automation in manufacturing processes, such as automated distribution, conveyor belt systems, and assembly station robots, can yield low-cost solution and reduce the cost of labor for the manufacturers.

Moreover, increase in construction and mining activities, and rise in concerns toward safety and efficiency of machineries are anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial brakes market. However, fluctuating prices of the materials required for manufacturing these brakes continue to impact the profit margin for the market players. Further, the stringent regulations associated with the industrial machineries are also expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Nonetheless, introduction of technologically-advanced braking systems and rise in popularity of electric brakes can provide lucrative profitable opportunities to the market players in the coming years

The North America industrial brakes market is segmented based on type, application, end-user industry, and country. By type, the market is divided into mechanically-applied brakes, hydraulically-applied brakes, pneumatically-applied brakes, electrically-applied brakes, drum & disc brakes, and spring brakes. Based on application, the market is classified into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. By end-user industry, the market is divided into metals & mining, construction, manufacturing, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the North America industrial brakes market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the North America market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for North America Industrial Brakes Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Type

Mechanically-applied Brake

Hydraulically-applied Brake

Pneumatically-applied Brake

Electrically-applied Brake

Drum & Disc Brake

Spring Brake

By Application

Holding Brake

Dynamic & Emergency Brake

Tension Brake

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Construction

Entertainment

Marine & Shipping

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Akebono Brake Corporation

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Carlisle Brake & Friction

Chassis Brakes International

Drive-Line Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Industrial Brakes Company

Mach III Clutch, Inc.

Ogura Industrial Corp

The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC

What are the key facts extracted from the report?

Extensive data on elements estimated to have an effect on the Market boom and market share for the duration of the forecast length is introduced in the report.

The file affords the current state of affairs and future increase possibilities Market in a number of geographical regions.

The aggressive panorama evaluation on the market as nicely as the qualitative and quantitative statistics are delivered.

The SWOT evaluation is performed alongside Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth evaluation offers perception into the Market, underlining the increased charge and possibilities presented in the business.

What components involving the regional evaluation Market are protected in this report?

Geographical areas protected in the record consist of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The file consists of a unique region-wise evaluation of modern-day and future market trends, offering records on product utilization and consumption.

The increased fee of the market in each region, inclusive of their international locations over the forecast duration is protected in the market report.

What is the purpose of the report?

The market document affords the estimated market measurement of the A-share Listed Chemical Preparation Market by way of the give up of forecast period. Additionally, the historic and modern-day market measurement is additionally examined in the report.

Based on a number of indicators, the Year Year increase (%) and compound annual boom charge (CAGR) for the given forecast length is offered.

An overview of the Market based totally on geographical scope, market segmentation, and monetary overall performance of key gamers is introduced in the report.

The file offers contemporary developments in the enterprise and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The number parameters accelerating the increase of Market are integrated into the lookup report.

The file analyzes the boom rate, market dimension, and valuation of the market at some stage in the forecast period.

