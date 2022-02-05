Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Size, Growth, Share Global Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2021

The heavy payload robotic arm market is expected to reach $13,620.96 million by 2025 from $9,740.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The robotic arm constitutes a programmable mechanical arm which aids in performing tasks that require precision, repetition, are challenging, as well as labor-intensive, and deemed potentially hazardous for humans. Further, the use of robotic arm facilitates improvement of the operational efficiency of the manufacturing plant through seamless continuous operation with consistent quality and ensures the workplace safety for labor.

Among these, the heavy payload robotic arms are specially designed and suitable for heavy duty applications as well as heavier payloads of numerous payload capacities. For instance, the heavy payload robotic arm finds application in picking & placing, machine loading, palletizing & de-palletizing, material handling, and milling applications among others.

Moreover, the growth in popularity of cobot (collaborative robot) towards the simultaneous working of robot through robotic arm and individuals in heavy duty industrial applications has also added to the popularity of heavy payload robotic arm across different industry verticals and machineries. Thus, the heavy payload robotic arm plays a crucial role in certain industrial applications in numerous manufacturing and production processes.

The rise in adoption of efficient automated solutions across industrial assembly line is one of the major factor driving the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market during the forecast period. In addition, the improvements in the manufacturing and production capabilities of fast-growing economies of the Asian region, such as China and India are expected to provide profitable business opportunities for the market players.

Factors such as increase in demand from end-user industries, emphasis on improving the operational efficiency, and reduction of cost is projected to fuel the robotic arms demand for heavy duty applications in the emerging markets. Moreover, high cost of labor and maintenance of the existing robotic arm in the developed economies is anticipated to propel the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market in the coming years.

However, the high cost initial investment towards robotic arm and subsequent maintenance are expected to hinder the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market. In addition, the lack of skilled operators, and technicians especially in the emerging economies is also projected to have a negative influence on the market growth. Continuous investment as well as support for numerous R&D activities can provide potentially profitable business opportunities for the market players.

The global heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented based on payload capacity, end-user industry, and region. The manufacturers offer several types of robotic arms for different payload ranges that depend on the application and end-user industry. Thus, based on payload capacity the market is broadly classified into 500 Kg, 501-700 Kg, 701-1,000 Kg, 1,001-3,000 Kg, and 3,001 Kg & above payload capacities of the robotic arm.

The manufacturing and production plant generally deal with heavy payloads during various industrial processes such as machine loading, milling, picking & placing, transportation, and machine tending to name a few processes. Also, these processes generally require repetition, and are labor intensive, which has fueled the adoption of heavy payload robotic arm across different market verticals. As a result, by end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, machinery, mining, and others. To gain a diverse insight, the market is analyzed across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Currently, the global heavy payload robotic arm market is dominated by the key players namely: ABB Ltd., Kuka Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Vulcan Engineering Co., and Comau S.P.A. among others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global heavy payload robotic arm market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Payload Capacity

500-700 Kg

701-1,000 Kg

1,001-3,000 Kg

3,001 Kg & Above

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Machinery

Mining

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

ABB Ltd.

Kuka Robotics

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Yaskawa America Inc

Vulcan Engineering Co.

Ellison Technologies

Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Comau SpA

