Machine Vision System Market : Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021 – 2030

Global machine vision system market size is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2022 from $10.6 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Machine vision technology substitutes the human visual sense and judgment capabilities with digital cameras and image processing to complement manual inspections and measurements. Varied industries incorporate this technology to automate the production and improve product quality & speed. Machine vision system automatically acquires and analyzes the image to deliver desired information and control machines or processes.

Machine vision system enable high-speed production lines, clean room environments, hazardous environments, microscopic inspection, closed-loop process control, and precise non-contact measurement. Continued evolution of CMOS image sensors and rise in demand for automation in industrial applications are expected to foster high growth of machine vision system market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increase in demand for miniaturized production line monitoring systems and automated guided robots is expected to act as an opportunity for the market.

The global machine vision system market is segmented based on component, type, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is categorized into smart camera, embedded system, frame grabber, lighting, and lenses. Market by type comprises of 1D, 2D, and 3D measurement. By application, market is segmented into positioning, identification, verification, measurement, and flaw detection. By industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Machine Vision System Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global machine vision system market is segmented based on component, type, application, industry vertical, and geography.

BY COMPONENT

Smart Camera

Embedded System

Frame Grabber

Lighting

Lenses

BY TYPE

1D Measurement

2D Measurement

3D Measurement

BY APPLICATION

Positioning

Identification

Verification

Measurement

Flaw Detection

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Industrial

Healthcare

Electronics

Automotive

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Cognex Corporation

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Sick AG

Omron Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Intel Corporation,

Jai A/S,

Canon Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Microscan Systems, Inc.

Adept Technology

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

Machine Vision Technology

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

