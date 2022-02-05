Machine Vision System Market : Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021 – 2030

Global machine vision system market size is expected to reach $18.7 billion by 2022 from $10.6 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2022.
Machine vision technology substitutes the human visual sense and judgment capabilities with digital cameras and image processing to complement manual inspections and measurements. Varied industries incorporate this technology to automate the production and improve product quality & speed. Machine vision system automatically acquires and analyzes the image to deliver desired information and control machines or processes.
Machine vision system enable high-speed production lines, clean room environments, hazardous environments, microscopic inspection, closed-loop process control, and precise non-contact measurement. Continued evolution of CMOS image sensors and rise in demand for automation in industrial applications are expected to foster high growth of machine vision system market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, increase in demand for miniaturized production line monitoring systems and automated guided robots is expected to act as an opportunity for the market.
The global machine vision system market is segmented based on component, type, application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is categorized into smart camera, embedded system, frame grabber, lighting, and lenses. Market by type comprises of 1D, 2D, and 3D measurement. By application, market is segmented into positioning, identification, verification, measurement, and flaw detection. By industry vertical, the market is divided into industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global machine vision system market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities
It identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks
Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Machine Vision System Market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global machine vision system market is segmented based on component, type, application, industry vertical, and geography.
BY COMPONENT
Smart Camera
Embedded System
Frame Grabber
Lighting
Lenses
BY TYPE
1D Measurement
2D Measurement
3D Measurement
BY APPLICATION
Positioning
Identification
Verification
Measurement
Flaw Detection
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Industrial
Healthcare
Electronics
Automotive
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY PLAYERS
Cognex Corporation
Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
Keyence Corporation
National Instruments Corporation
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Basler AG
Baumer Optronic GmbH
Sick AG
Omron Corporation
Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Intel Corporation,
Jai A/S,
Canon Inc.
Datalogic S.p.A.
Microscan Systems, Inc.
Adept Technology
IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH
Machine Vision Technology
