Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Market By Sources: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.1% During The Forecast Period

The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market was valued at $13.0 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2022.

MEMS is used to fabricate sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, inertial modules, pressure sensors, and microphones, which are applicable in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices.

High adoption in smartphones, rapid growth in portable electronic market, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and rise in demand in automation industry is driving the market growth. MEMS technology has witnessed increased use by sensor manufacturing companies to fabricate a wide range of sensors, owing to its advantages such as low power consumption, small size, and high precision. Further, product launch, partnerships, agreement, and strategic investments are anticipated to be the most effective ways for semiconductor companies to gain maximum market share in emerging markets.

The increased utilization of MEMS-based sensors in consumer electronic products and healthcare equipment are accelerating the market growth. For instance, MEMS-based accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and speedometer are extensively incorporated in smartphones. Furthermore, smartphone manufacturers upgrade their products to incorporate new MEMS devices to gain a competitive advantage over other players, which consecutively drives the growth of overall MEMS market.

The global MEMS market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into sensors (gyroscopes, accelerometers, pressure sensors, inertial combos, microphones, magnetometers, and others) and actuators (inkjet systems, optical MEMS, oscillators & resonators, microfluidic bio-chips, RF MEMS, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and telecommunication. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the MEMS market include Analog Devices, Inc., Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd), Denso Corporation, Hewlett Packard Corporation, Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global MEMS market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities

Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that impact the market are analyzed.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers & suppliers to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier & buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Market .

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE

Sensors

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Pressure Sensors

Inertial Combos

Microphones

Magnetometers

Others (Environment and Optical Sensors)

Actuators

Inkjet Systems

Optical MEMS (Projection Systems, Autofocus, Micromirror, and Micro-displays)

Oscillators & Resonators

Microfluidic Bio-chips

RF MEMS

Others (PIR and Thermopiles, Microbolometers, and Digital Compasses)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Analog Devices, Inc.

Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd.)

Denso Corporation

Hewlett Packard Corporation

Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.)

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

