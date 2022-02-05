Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Market By Sources: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.1% During The Forecast Period

The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market was valued at $13.0 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2022.
MEMS is used to fabricate sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, inertial modules, pressure sensors, and microphones, which are applicable in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices.
High adoption in smartphones, rapid growth in portable electronic market, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and rise in demand in automation industry is driving the market growth. MEMS technology has witnessed increased use by sensor manufacturing companies to fabricate a wide range of sensors, owing to its advantages such as low power consumption, small size, and high precision. Further, product launch, partnerships, agreement, and strategic investments are anticipated to be the most effective ways for semiconductor companies to gain maximum market share in emerging markets.
The increased utilization of MEMS-based sensors in consumer electronic products and healthcare equipment are accelerating the market growth. For instance, MEMS-based accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and speedometer are extensively incorporated in smartphones. Furthermore, smartphone manufacturers upgrade their products to incorporate new MEMS devices to gain a competitive advantage over other players, which consecutively drives the growth of overall MEMS market.
The global MEMS market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into sensors (gyroscopes, accelerometers, pressure sensors, inertial combos, microphones, magnetometers, and others) and actuators (inkjet systems, optical MEMS, oscillators & resonators, microfluidic bio-chips, RF MEMS, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and telecommunication. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players operating in the MEMS market include Analog Devices, Inc., Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd), Denso Corporation, Hewlett Packard Corporation, Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc.
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Market .
MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY TYPE
Sensors
Gyroscopes
Accelerometers
Pressure Sensors
Inertial Combos
Microphones
Magnetometers
Others (Environment and Optical Sensors)
Actuators
Inkjet Systems
Optical MEMS (Projection Systems, Autofocus, Micromirror, and Micro-displays)
Oscillators & Resonators
Microfluidic Bio-chips
RF MEMS
Others (PIR and Thermopiles, Microbolometers, and Digital Compasses)
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY PLAYERS
Analog Devices, Inc.
Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd.)
Denso Corporation
Hewlett Packard Corporation
Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.)
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
ST Microelectronics N.V.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-
