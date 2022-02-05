Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.3% During The Forecast Period

The global digital power management multichannel IC market is anticipated to reach $35,109 million by 2022 from $11,861 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Power management multichannel integrated circuits (PMICs) are used in electronic devices, which are powered by portable rechargeable batteries. They are employed in devices that run on electricity, and are used in mobile phones, portable media players, and battery-operated devices.

PMICs perform multiple functions such as battery charging, voltage scaling, power sequencing, power source selection, and DC-to-DC conversion. Significant applications of power management multichannel ICs are observed in consumer electronics segment. For instance, small PMICs are targeted for wearable and fitness devices or other portable low-power consumer end equipment. The PMIC market for consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, is growing at a considerable rate owing to changes observed in charging technology.

The PMIC market is driven by rise in demand for enhanced device performance, prolonged battery life, and increase in trend of energy harvesting technologies with advancements. The inclusion of multiple power sources for devices and the complex integration process for ICs are anticipated to restrict the growth of the market. Growth in demand for low power consumption and high-performance devices is expected to provide an opportunity to the market growth.

The market is segmented based on the type of product used in battery management IC, voltage regulator, motor control IC, and integrated ASSP power management IC, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, industry, telecom &networking, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in PMIC market include STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (UK), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), and Linear Technology Corporation (U.S.).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global digital power management multichannel IC market is provided.

The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

It includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Digital Power Management Multichannel IC Market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Voltage Regulator

Motor Control IC

Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

Battery Management IC

Others

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industry

Telecom & Networking

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Oceania

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Linear Technology Corporation

Other players in the value chain, include (profiles not included in the report):

ROHM Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Active-Semi, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

