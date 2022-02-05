Wearable Sensors Market Size, Growth, Share: Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies | Progressing at a CAGR of 54.5% During The Forecast Period

Wearable sensors are integrated with various accessories to physiological monitoring and data collection. These sensors are used in smartphones, tablets, and smart watches for monitoring health conditions, blood pressure, and activities. Smart consumer electronic devices helps in conveniently sensing human metabolic activities.

The image sensor segment is expected to garner $229 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 54.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Market players have launched smart shirts, smart eyewear, and smart rings, which are equipped with wearable sensors. Smart shirts and smart rings are in high demand in defense, healthcare, and others. In the defense sector, smart shirts are used by soldiers to monitor their health conditions on battlegrounds.

In addition, ongoing advancements in technology and expansion in Internet of Things (IoT) network supplement the market growth. However, high cost of sensors and privacy concerns hamper the adoption of wearable sensors.

In 2016, the wrist wear segment has witnessed high adoption of wearable sensors due to increase in fitness concerns among the young population. The foot wear segment presents lucrative growth opportunities to the wearable sensors market, followed by the body wear segment.

The report analyzes the global wearable sensors market on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into motion sensor, medical-based sensor, image sensor, position sensor, pressure sensor, temperature, and others (chemical, optical, and stretch). Among all product types, motion sensor segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $44 million.

Based on application, the wearable sensor market is segmented into eye wear, wrist wear, body wear, footwear, and other wearable devices (finger, neck, and head wear). The body wear and eye wear segments are expected to grow at CAGRs of 55.0% and 54.6%, respectively, during the forecast period. However, the wrist wear segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $57 million.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2015, accounting for $48 million. This region is expected to garner $864 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 52.4% from 2016 to 2022. Moreover, North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific regions are the second and third leading wearable sensor markets, respectively.

The major players profiled in the market are Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG., InvenSense Inc., Intel Inc., and Google Inc.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Wearable Sensors Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Temperature Sensor

Image Sensor

Motion Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Position Sensor

Medical Based Sensor

Others (Chemical, optical and stretch)

BY APPLICATION

Foot Wear

Body Wear

Wrist Wear

Eye Wear

Others (Finger, Neck, and Head Wear)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Companies

Adidas AG

Analog Devices

Google Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG.

Intel Inc.

InvenSense Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)

