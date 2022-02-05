Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market Position, Product and Services, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product Launches 2030

The Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (Pmics) Market Was Valued At $37,802 Million In 2015, And Is Projected To Reach $57,888 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 6.1% From 2016 To 2022.

Pmic Stands For Power Management Integrated Circuits. These Electronic Components Provide Highly Integrated, High-Performance Power Management Solutions For A Wide Range Of Application Categories Such As Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication & Networking, And Others.

Pmics Offer Optimum Integration Solutions, Owing To Their Operating Features Such As Power Management, System Control, Battery Management, Interface & Audio Functions, And Other System Specific Functions. Some Of The Frequently Used Ics Include Voltage Regulators, Battery Management Ic, Integrated Assp Power Management Ics, And Motor Control Ics. Pmics Equipped With High-Performance Process Technologies Offer High-Efficiency Solutions, Which Are Designed To Extended Battery Life And Reduced Power Dissipation.

Technological Advancements And Increase In Demand For Battery Operated Devices Are The Major Drivers Of The Market. Moreover, The Growth Of Pmic Market Is Supplemented By Growth In Consumer Electronics, Especially Smartphones And Automobile Sectors. Smartphones Play A Crucial Role In Increasing The Sales Of Pmic.

The Sales Of Smartphones Are Expected To Burgeon In The Next Few Years. The Deployment Of Next Generation Mobile Networks Such As 3g, 4g, And 5g Are The Key Drivers Of The Market. In Addition, Increased Adoption Of Data Centers, Growth In The Light Emitting Diode Industry, Rise In Adoption Of Energy Harvesting Solutions, Surge In Renewable Energy & Smart Grids, And Extensive Use Of Pmics In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Drive The Global Pmic Market.

The Pmic Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Product Type, End Use, And Geography. Based On Product Type, The Market Is Segmented Into Voltage Regulators, Motor Control Ics, Integrated Assp Power Management Ics, Battery Management Ics, And Others. Based On The End User, The Market Is Segmented Into Automotive/Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom & Networking, And Others.

The Market Is Analyzed Based On Geography Into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Is Further Segmented Into The U.S., Mexico, And Canada. Europe Is Segmented Into The Uk, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, And Rest Of The Europe. The Countries Included In The Asia-Pacific Region Are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, And Rest Of Asia Pacific. Lamea Includes Latin America, Middle East, And Africa.

The Major Players Profiled In This Report Include Texas Instruments Inc., On Semiconductor Corp., Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, Infineon Technologies Ag, Mitsubishi Group, Renesas Electronics Corp, And Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Report Includes An Extensive Analysis Of The Factors That Drive Or Hamper The Growth Of The Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market.

The Report Includes Quantitative Analyses Of The Industry For The Period Of 2014-2022 To Enable Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities.

The Report Provides Quantitative And Qualitative Trends To Assist Stakeholders To Understand The Market Dynamics.

Extensive Analysis Of The Market By Vehicle Type Helps In Understanding The Types Of Smart Transportation Systems Used Across Geographies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market.

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC) Market Key Segmentation

By Product Type

Voltage Regulators

Motor Control Ics

Integrated Assp Power Management Ics

Battery Management Ics

Others

By End User

Automotive/Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecom And Networking

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Uk

Russia

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Players in Value Chain

Texas Instruments Inc.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Linear Technology Corporation

Infineon Technologies Ag

Mitsubishi Group

Renesas Electronics Corp

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

