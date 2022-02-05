Crystal Oscillator Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Business Strategies, Regional Demand, Revenue, Key Manufacturers and 2030 Forecast Research Report

The global crystal oscillator market size is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Crystal oscillator circuit is a resonating device that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses with precise frequency via mechanical vibrations. A piezoelectric material is used in these crystals owing to the advantages of crystal oscillator such as converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa.

These advantages have broadened the areas of applications of crystal oscillator. A crystal oscillator is a type of electronic oscillator/frequency oscillator that produces oscillations of a certain frequency. These crystals are utilized in digital devices such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches to produce clock signals.

One of the several factors that increase the demand for crystal oscillators is the requirement of highly stable frequency oscillators in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, there is continuous increasing need for more compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and cost efficiency, which is served by intensive R&D activities in the crystal oscillator market.

Among all the crystal oscillators, oven-controlled crystal oscillators offer the unmatched frequency stability and are best suited for telecommunication applications. In addition, the demand for crystal oscillator circuits in portable electronic devices , infotainment system in vehicles, automatic driver assist systems (ADASs) in the automotive industry drive the growth of crystal oscillator market. The wide range of crystal oscillator application includes industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, and aerospace & defense.

Factors that hamper the crystal oscillator market include the invention of si-MEMS oscillators, which are more compact, require lesser power, and have greater efficiency. However, the frequency stability of si-MEMS oscillators is still several times less than crystal oscillators, especially oven-controlled crystal oscillators. Thus, the impact of this factor is expected to diminish slowly as the key players in crystal oscillator market constantly carry out extensive R&D to produce crystals with more compact body size and enhanced frequency stability. In 2015, among all the geographical regions, Asia-Pacific contributed highest share, in terms of revenue, to this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Crystal Oscillator Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, mounting scheme, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TECHNOLOGY

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

BY TYPE

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Other Crystal Oscillators (Simple-Packaged Crystal Oscillator and Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator)

BY MOUNTING SCHEME

Surface Mount

Thru-Hole

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Military & Defense

Automotive & Transport

Others (Healthcare & Industrial)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

MARKET PLAYERS IN VALUE CHAIN

Seiko Epson Corp.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

TXC Corporation

Vectron

River Eletec Corporation

Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Rakon Limited

Daishinku Corp.

Fox Electronics

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sony Corp

SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

