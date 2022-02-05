Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Business Outlook 2021, New Upcoming Trends, Growing CAGR and Demand, Types, Applications, Revenue Forecast 2030

The global automotive catalytic converter market size is expected to reach $183.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Automotive catalytic converter reduces the emissions in the automobiles by removing toxic compounds such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and hydrocarbon from the exhaust system of vehicles. The manufacturers are engaged in the development of advanced catalytic converters that extensively diminish the toxicity of the emissions as well as improve automobile efficiency.

Stringent emission standards such as the Bharat Stage V & VI in India that are based on the European Standard Euro V and Euro VI have made catalytic converter installations mandatory for automobile assemblers.

Growth in adoption of stringent emission norms and rise in vehicle production & sales worldwide are the major factors that drive the market growth. Increase in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles and high R&D expenditures restrain the market growth. Increase in vehicle penetration in the emerging nations is projected to provide lucrative opportunity to the market from 2014 to 2022.

The global market is segmented based on type, catalyst, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into two-way oxidation catalytic converter, three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converter, and diesel oxidation catalyst. In terms of catalyst, the market can be categorized into palladium, platinum, and rhodium. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players in the automotive catalytic converter market are Faurecai SA, BASF Catalysts LLC, Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co., Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Tenneco Inc., Benteler International AG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, SMPE, and Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive catalytic converter market trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities

This report identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Automotive Catalytic Converter Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is automotive catalytic converter segmented based on type, catalyst, and geography.

By Type

Two-Way Oxidation Catalytic Converter

Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction Catalytic Converter

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

By Catalyst

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market Players in Value Chain

Faurecia SA

BASF Catalysts LLC

Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co.

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Tenneco Inc.

Benteler International AG

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

BOSAL Group

Futaba Corporation

HJS Emission Technology GmbH & Co. KG

Jetex Exhausts Ltd.

