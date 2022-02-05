Wireless Charging Market Report with Growth Strategies 2021 – Industry Share with Top Countries Data, Innovative Technology, Forthcoming Developments, Revenue and Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of CAGR of 44.7% during the forecast period

Global Wireless Charging market size is forecasted to reach $37.2 billion by 2022, growing at an estimated CAGR of 44.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. Wireless charging technologies comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices.

In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Wireless charging maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure all varieties of devices (hand-held industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and many more) are charged and readily available to use at a moment’s notice.

The market holds a great potential in electronics and automotive industries. Presently, most of the wireless charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) have incorporated inductive charging technology. Automotive giants are entering into partnerships with providers in wireless charging market to integrate it in their EVs.

For instance, Mercedes partnered with BMW and announced that its next-gen Mercedes S-Class plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) employs wireless charging, and is expected to arrive in the summer of 2017. At present, automotive industry has the highest wireless charging market share owing to its growing adoption and need of efficient charging systems.

The leading smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Apple, and Google have initiated to design built-in wireless charging reception, thereby driving the market for wireless charging transmitters. For instance, Apple is expected to launch its next-generation smartphone-iPhone8 in late 2017 with wireless charging. Thus, the increased adoption of wireless charging technology in portable electronics and electric vehicles is expected to propel its demand in the years to come.

Wireless charging technology delivers multiple benefits over traditional cable connectors such as high efficiency, safety advantages, more reliability, and faster speed. It is becoming more mainstream as more companies begin to integrate the technology into their devices (smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables). Places such as Ikea and Starbucks have also started introducing wireless charging pads into their facilities. As advancements continue to be made, wireless charging is projected to become more ubiquitous and convenient.

The growth in demand for wireless charging technology in industries such as electronics, industrial, healthcare, and others is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and engineering challenge faced while incorporation of wireless charging circuitry into a slim phone are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on wireless charging technology, it is divided into inductive, resonant, radio frequency (RF), and others (laser and microwave). Inductive charging have the highest wireless charging market share in 2015. However, R&D projects on advance wireless charging technologies such as radio frequency (RF), laser, and microwave is estimated to boost their growth in the wireless charging market forecast. The market by industry vertical comprises electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Key players profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fulton Innovation LLC, and others.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the wireless charging market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis

Porter’s Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers of the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Wireless Charging Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TECHNOLOGY

Inductive

Resonant

RF

Others (Laser and Microwave)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

WiTricity Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Fulton Innovation LLC

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Bavarian Motor Works

Nissan Motor

Convenient Power HK Limited

