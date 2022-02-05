3D NAND Flash Memory Market – Growth Research by Industry Size 2021: New Innovations with Business Opportunities, Covid19 Impact Analysis, Business Proposal Strategy and Global Share Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of CAGR of 33.7% during the for

3D NAND Flash Memory Market was valued at $5.2 billion, and is expected to reach $39 billion by 2022 years, supported by a CAGR of 33.7%.

The application of 3D NAND flash memory chips are gaining huge traction in the current time, owing to the capability to exploit the intrinsic limits of the fabrication substrate. There has been a strong emphasis on evolution of new technology as well as products, since the existing solutions cannot effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in data demand.

In this regard, 3D NAND flash memory is such a product that came into the market offering larger storage space, operates faster at a rather reduced cost. The design of 3D NAND flash memory chips is achieved by stacking the memory cells vertically in multiple layers on the silicon substrate. By stimulating the memory cell in third dimension, the increased density is attained.

Electrons per bit defines the capacity of any storage device and delimits reliability. When only electronics is used in memory device manufacturing, then the constraint of limited number of electrons is imposed and the capacity extension is hampered. Also, with the reducing cell size (as per the ideals of Moore’s Law) the issue of electrons leaking out of the surface due to smaller walls has been witnessed.

To resolve such issues, the 3D NAND seems a suitable choice, owing to the higher storage density through multiple layer memory cell stacking. This not only enhances the storage but also provides enough space for the cells, reducing the issue of inter-cell interference.

Moreover, the increase in the storage demand across applications such as consumer electronics and enterprise storage sector significantly drives the 3D NAND flash memory market. At the same time, the growth in requirement of small form factor enables the scope for R&D for such memory devices. However, the prerequisite of precision while production can hinder the mass manufacturing of 3D NAND flash memory devices.

The segments covered under the scope of the report are by product, by application, and by geography. The products utilizing flash memory are consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The application segment includes consumer electronics, medical equipment, and automotive among others. The geographical analysis for the 3D NAND Flash memory market is given for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country level analysis for each geographical region is also mentioned in the respective sections.

The key players in the 3D NAND flash memory market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and SanDisk Corporation (U.S.).

Augmentation in the demand of storage space

The growth of 3D NAND flash memory market is being directly driven by the growth of NAND flash market. As the current 2D NAND technology reaches its intrinsic limits, inhibiting storage expansion, the need for an improved technology arises. Therefore, to fulfil the storage requirement of the electronic devices, 3D NAND flash memory chips seem to be the best suitable choice. Yielding better product performance and reliability, the 3D NAND flash memory technology has proved compatibility with the augmenting need of storage space.

Consumer electronics leads the market

With increased adoption of smartphones and tablets, the consumer electronics has become the major contributors among various application verticals, in terms of revenue generation The user base of consumer electronics is growing progressively since its introduction and is expected to reach over 2.2 billion by the end of 2016. The operation of new applications, such as virtual reality, streaming videos, internet usage, and the surging trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is escalating the load on the storage of such devices. To deal with this, the memory storage option is switching to 3D NAND flash memory from conventionally used 2D NAND flash memory. The 3D NAND flash memory chip not only provides greater capacity but also helps in raising the product performance with at least 30%. Therefore, the utilization of 3D NAND technology for consumer electronics majorly drives the 3D NAND flash memory market for the future.

Asia-pacific holds the major share

Asia-Pacific houses some of the biggest NAND flash memory chip manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc. (South Korea).With the ongoing improvement in the NAND flash memory technology by these companies, the market for 3D NAND flash memory is majorly held by the Asia-Pacific region. When compared in terms of the usage of 3D NAND flash memory chip across various application, the share of Asia-Pacific leads the trail. As smartphones are the major contributors in the revenue generation of flash memory chips, the global shipment of smartphone will be having a significant impact on the 3D NAND flash memory market. The figure given below shows the shipment of smartphones in various regions in 2013 and the forecast in 2017.

KEY BENEFITS

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the Global 3D NAND Flash Memory market, accompanied by opportunities.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included in the report along with the impacting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Flash Memory Market.

3D NAND Flash Memory Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Camera

Laptops and PCs

Smartphones & Tablets

Others (audio players, video games, and Medical equipment)

By Application Vertical

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others (Industrial and manufacturing)

BY Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

U.S.

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Italy, and Russia )

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

Key Companies

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc. (South Korea)

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SanDisk Corporation (U.S.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

