Graphic Processing Unit Market Marketing Channel, Geography Trends, Sales Revenue and Customers Demand Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period

The Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market size is expected to reach $157.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% during the period, 2016-2022.

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a dedicated electronic circuit designed to deploy and modify memory to accelerate the creation of images for display. The GPU industry enables intricate shapes, complex optical effects, and seamless motion to deliver enhanced images at a faster pace. The GPUs can simultaneously run several independent tasks of computation, enabling task-level parallelism. Their performance has increased at a faster pace predicted by Moore’s law.

The GPU industry meets the demands of increasingly complex visual effects in the games and entertainment applications. The improved performance and functionality of GPUs have made them potential coprocessors for general-purpose computation. The market is filled with research for use of GPU’s vector processing and parallelism capabilities through developing new graphic design software and algorithms.

The demand for the GPU market is expected to rise during the forecast period across the globe. It is due to constant changes in the graphic games, augmented reality (AR) &virtual reality (VR) gaining traction, and artificial intelligence (AI). However, inability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphic designing software restrain the market growth. Moreover, markets, such as electronics &wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) market, create lucrative opportunities in the industry. The inability of integrated GPUs to perform high graphic computing and developing efficient hybrid GPUs are the challenges faced by the GPU market.

The demand for the GPU is expected to surge owing to heavy investments in the R&D of AI platforms and VR by several key players, including Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and others, leading to the improvement in reliability and efficiency. For instance, NVIDIA collaborated with Microsoft to accelerate AI framework, which is optimized to run on NVIDIA Tesla GPUs in November 2016.

The graphic processing unit market is segmented on the basis of type, device, industry vertical, and geography.

Based on type, the graphic processing unit market comprises of dedicated, integrated, and hybrid GPU. The integrated GPU consumes the highest share of owing to its applications in portable electronic devices, wearables, as well as PCs. The Dedicated GPUs find their applications to compute intensive graphic. However, companies conduct R&D through which they will be able to develop efficient and reliable integrated GPUs for high graphic processing.

Furthermore, based on devices, the graphic processing unit market is categorized into computer, smartphone, tablet, gaming console, television, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, and others. The electronics industry consumed the highest GPU market share owing to its growth in adoption and need of efficient graphic computing in 2015. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Gaining Traction

It is now possible to achieving true virtual or augmented reality and create a compelling user experience owing to vast improvements in graphics technology. In addition, advancement in the related technology, such as smart phones and consumer electronics accelerate the market growth. VR and AR create an immersive experience, which allures to the computer and film industries, developers, and consumers. However, challenges to develop efficient GPU for VR and AR are entirely different than graphics intended for games, movies, or television. The audiovisual experience is fundamentally rooted in the human audio-visual system, and requires an entirely different approach.

The massive technological advancements in GPU for AR and VR create a significant competition among companies. At present, several different companies develop VR solutions, to fundamentally redefine the way people experience computing.

The key players of the global GPU market adopt novel strategies to improve manufacturing techniques, and widen their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over the other market players.

Key Benefits of the Graphic Processing Unit Market Report:

It offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global graphic processing unit market.

It provides a competitive scenario of the market and elucidates on the growth trends, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

It includes a comprehensive analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

It incorporates the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to highlight the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure.

It enlists positioning of the market player operating in the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market.

Graphic Processing Unit Market Key Segmentation

The market is segmented based on type, device, industry vertical, and geography.

By Type

Dedicated

Integrated

Hybrid

By Device

Computer

Tablet

Smartphone

Gaming Console

Television

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Defense & Intelligence

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Players in Value Chain of Gpu

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

ARM Holdings PLC

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

