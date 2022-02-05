System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Share, Regions Status, Growth Prospect, Comparison by Applications, Types, Manufacturers Profiles and Forecast to 2030

The global system in package (SiP) technology market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $30 billion by 2022.

SiP is a combination of number of integrated circuits enclosed in a single module, which can perform all the functions of electronics systems. In SiP, all the external passive components are integrated into one small chip, which further reduces cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP can be operated in harsh system environments and are less corrosive in nature. In addition, it saves space owing to its compact size and is cost efficient. It is widely adopted in several applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication.

Increase in demand for high performance compact size electronic devices and need for low power consumption devices is expected to drive the market. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which fuels the market growth. However, performance issues such as current leakage and breakdown hamper the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, rapid adoption of smartphone & tablets in the emerging countries are expected to provide huge opportunities for growth in the future.

The SiP market is segmented based on packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography. The packaging technology segment is divided into 2-D IC packaging, 2.5-D IC packaging, and 3-D IC packaging. The packaging type segment is classified into flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, small outline packages, and others. The interconnection technology is bifurcated into wire bond and flip chip.

Based on application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial system, military, defense & aerospace, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group.

SYSTEM IN PACKAGE (SIP) TECHNOLOGY MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global SiP technology market is provided in the report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market along with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

SYSTEM IN PACKAGE (SIP) TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global SiP technology market is segmented based on packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for System in Package (SiP) Technology Market..

BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

2-D IC Packaging

2.5-D IC Packaging

3-D IC Packaging

BY PACKAGING TYPE

Flat Packages

Pin Grid Arrays

Surface Mount

Small Outline Packages

Others (Through-Hole Packages, Chip Carrier)

BY INTERCONNECTION TECHNOLOGY

Wire Bond

Flip Chip

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Industrial System

Military, Defense & Aerospace

Others (Traction & Medical)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Amkor Technology Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Powertech Technologies Inc.

ASE Group

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

GS Nanotech

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Octavo Systems LLC

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

