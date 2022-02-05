Power Electronics Market Size 2021 Share, Growth By Top Company, Business Opportunity, Regional Analysis, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts By 2030

The global power electronics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016-2022 to attain a market size of around $25 billion by 2022.

Power electronics is a circuitry device that transfers power from a source to a load in an efficient, compact, and robust manner to ensure convenient utilization. This device is used to control the conversion of electric power from one form to another using diodes, transistors, and thyristors.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30720

Operations at high voltage or high current can be efficiently executed by utilizing power electronics devices, as they deliver faster switching rate at higher efficiency. In addition, power electronics control both unidirectional as well as bidirectional flow of energy, depending upon the usage, and the regenerated energy can be sent back to the utility.

Power electronics has gained popularity among various applications, such as energy control systems, high voltage direct current (HVDC), motor drives, industry systems, inverters, and consumer electronics, owing to its high efficiency, low power consumption, and improved durability. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which increases its adoption in the industry.

However, performance issues associated with the use of power electronics, such as current leakage and breakdown, hamper the market growth. Government initiatives to establish HVDC and smart grid and increase in demand for IGBT and MOSFET are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the future.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30720

The global power electronics market is segmented based on device, type, application, and geography. The device segment is divided into power diodes, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), bipolar-junction transistor (BJT), insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), and thyristor. Based on type, the market is classified into power IC, power modules, and power discrete.

Based on application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, energy & power, industrial system, inverter & UPS, automotive, others. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Corporation, ABB Group, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, and Texas Instruments, Inc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30720

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global power electronics market is provided in the report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market along with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for power electronics market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global power electronics market is segmented on the basis of device, type, application, and geography.

BY DEVICE

Power Diodes

Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

Bipolar-Junction Transistor (BJT)

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Thyristor (SCR, GTO, and MCT)

BY TYPE

Power IC

Power Modules

Power Discrete

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial System

Inverter & UPS

Automotive

Others (Medical Devices and Traction)

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30720

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Toshiba Corporation

ABB Group

STMicroelectronics

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Other players in the value chain, include (profiles not included in the report):

Semikron International GmbH

IXYS Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

Alstom

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30720

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30720

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/