Cables and Connector Market Scenario, Gross Margin, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period

The cables & connectors along with cable assemblies play a vital role in the integration mechanism of different systems & subsystems. They are utilized in diverse industries such as military & defense, oil & gas, commercial, energy & power, and others (civil, government and submarine communication). These cables & connectors are required to withstand harsh physical and chemical environment in order to operate in varying atmospheric conditions.

Cables & connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2022. Major factors that drive the market growth include increasing investments by governments to improve connectivity within countries and increasing demand for higher bandwidth. Other important factor that is driving the market growth for cables & connectors include rising investments in military and submarine operations.

However, complex fault detection and removal process restrains the market growth. Growing investments in wireless communication infrastructure, government investments to increase rural connectivity and growing number of data centers are expected to offer lucrative opportunities, fueling the growth of this market.

The world cables and connectors market is segmented on the basis of installation, product type, industry and geography. On the basis of installation, the market is bifurcated into internal cables & connectors, and external cables & connectors. The latter dominated the market in 2014 and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Internal cables & connectors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the supportive government initiatives to drive digitization & promote the adoption of eco-friendly electronic products.

On the basis of product type, the market is classified into HDMI cables & connectors, USB cables & connectors, VGA cables & connectors, DVI cables & connectors, CAT5/CAT6 cables & connectors, and others. CAT5/CAT6 continues to be the market leader throughout the forecast period on account of its extensive applications to support computer network and telephone traffic.

Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, commercial, energy & power, automotive and others (civil, government and submarine communication). Commercial sector leads the market by industry vertical, owing to the diverse applications of cables & connectors in IT & telecom, electronics, and healthcare for data transmission, security, troubleshooting, and other applications.

Geographically, the classification includes North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Asia-Pacific leads the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of the increasing investments in infrastructure, energy, and technology.

The key market players profiled in the report are Amphenol Corporation, Molex Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, TE Connectivity, Prysmian Group, 3M Interconnect Solutions, Nexans, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent, and Axon Cable.

KEY BENEFITS:

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the world cables & connectors market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is expected to help stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.

This report presents a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations through 2016 and 2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Cables and Connector Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY INSTALLATION

Internal Cables & Connectors

External Cables & Connector

BY PRODUCT TYPE

HDMI Cables & Connectors

USB Cables & Connectors

VGA Cables & Connectors

DVI Cables & Connectors

CAT5/CAT6 Cables & Connectors

Others

BY INDUSTRY

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Prysmian Group

3M Interconnect Solutions

Nexans

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent

Axon Cable

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

