Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: France gets all clear on virus tests ahead of Italy game

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 19:48
6N: France gets all clear on virus tests ahead of Italy game

PARIS (AP) — Six Nations favorite France can pick its strongest team against Italy on Sunday after no players or staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in Saturday's final round of pre-match testing, the French Rugby Federation said.

France is without coach Fabien Galthie, however, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and went into isolation.

Galthie is the fifth member of the French squad to test positive since Jan. 24. Assistant coach Raphael Ibanez will take charge on the day.

Star halves Antoine Dupont — the world player of the year — and Romain Ntamack were among eight players who had tested positive earlier before being cleared to return.

Last year, France opened its campaign by routing Italy 50-10 and finished runner-up.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-05 21:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
"