Taiwan weather bureau issues low-temperature alert for 7 municipalities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Saturday (Feb. 5) issued a yellow low-temperature alert for seven cities and counties, where low temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius in these areas' flatlands between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The areas covered by the cold surge advisory include Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, and Kinmen County.

Influenced by a continental cold air mass, the weather in the north and northeast of the main island of Taiwan will be cold on Sunday morning.

The continental cold air mass will weaken and temperatures will rise slightly across the country during the day on Sunday. However, the weather will still be cool in the north and the northeast of the island.

Humidity will decrease across the country on Sunday, with scattered showers forecast only for Greater Taipei and the eastern side of the country, the bureau said. The rest of the country will see partially clear skies.

A weather front will approach Taiwan on Monday, according to the bureau.

The weather front will pass through the country on Tuesday, while the northeasterly winds will strengthen and humidity will increase. Short rains are expected in many parts of the country on Tuesday, including northern and northeastern regions of the country, the bureau added.