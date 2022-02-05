Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese broadcaster announces Taiwan Olympic delegation as 'Taiwan'

Same situation occurred during Summer Olympic opening ceremony

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/05 20:03
Taiwan Winter Olympics delegation.

Taiwan Winter Olympics delegation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Olympic delegation was referred to as hailing from “Taiwan,” rather than “Chinese Taipei” by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK during the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (Feb. 4).

The Taiwanese athletes were the 11th delegation to enter the Beijing National Stadium, Liberty Times reported. As speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and skier Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿), the flag bearers, led the group into the arena, NHK announcer Tomomi Hirose used the term “Taiwan,” rather than “Chinese Taipei,” which is the official name of Taiwan’s Olympic delegation, to introduce the team.

The same thing occurred during the Tokyo Summer Games opening ceremony.

The Taiwan delegation originally planned to skip the ceremony due to concerns Beijing would use the occasion to enforce its “one China” principle and falsely label Taiwan as part of China. However, they reversed their decision after pressure from the International Olympics Committee.
Taiwan
Winter Olympics
IOC
Japan
NHK
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan seeks to retain foreign workers amid super-aging challenge
Taiwan seeks to retain foreign workers amid super-aging challenge
2022/02/05 11:53
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
House passes act calling for renaming Taiwan office in US
2022/02/05 09:51
South Taiwan woman falls down onto tracks, narrowly avoids oncoming train
South Taiwan woman falls down onto tracks, narrowly avoids oncoming train
2022/02/05 09:48
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
2022/02/04 12:38
US think tank launches China Policy Initiative to fight ‘systemic threat’
US think tank launches China Policy Initiative to fight ‘systemic threat’
2022/02/04 11:33

Updated : 2022-02-05 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
"