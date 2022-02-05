Japanese broadcaster announces Taiwan Olympic delegation as 'Taiwan'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Olympic delegation was referred to as hailing from “Taiwan,” rather than “Chinese Taipei” by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK during the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (Feb. 4).

The Taiwanese athletes were the 11th delegation to enter the Beijing National Stadium, Liberty Times reported. As speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and skier Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿), the flag bearers, led the group into the arena, NHK announcer Tomomi Hirose used the term “Taiwan,” rather than “Chinese Taipei,” which is the official name of Taiwan’s Olympic delegation, to introduce the team.

The same thing occurred during the Tokyo Summer Games opening ceremony.

The Taiwan delegation originally planned to skip the ceremony due to concerns Beijing would use the occasion to enforce its “one China” principle and falsely label Taiwan as part of China. However, they reversed their decision after pressure from the International Olympics Committee.