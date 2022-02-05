Taipei City Government encourages public to take up ‘Grand Hike’ challenge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government is encouraging members of the public to burn fat that they gain during the Lunar New Year holiday by taking on the "Grand Hike" challenge.

According to statistics, nearly 40% of people increase their health risks as a result of over-indulgence in food and drink during the LNY holiday, Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) said in a press release on Jan. 14. The best way to burn the fat is to complete the 92-kilometer "Grand Hike" across the ridges within the city, which consumes about 38,000 kilocalories, the GEO added.

The city has been holding annual events to award anyone who finishes the hike and takes photos at the 12 designated locations within the time span of one year with gifts and a certificate.

According to the office, a record number of people finished the hike last year. Considering that the activities were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the GEO has decided to extend the required time for completion of last year’s grand hike challenge to the end of December this year, the release stated.

Therefore, people who took up the challenge last year and haven’t completed the hike will have more time to finish.



For more information about the grand hike, check out this site or the activity’s Facebook page.