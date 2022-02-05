Senator advises US to redirect military resources to win Taiwan Strait conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. must redirect existing and available military resources and improve planning in order to win a Taiwan Strait conflict, U.S Senator Mike Gallagher said in an article published in Foreign Affairs Magazine on Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Gallagher suggested the Pentagon bolster military infrastructure on the U.S.’s numerous Pacific Island territories, including American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Together with regional allies like Australia and Japan, this will form a vital line of defense against China and allow the U.S. to deny China’s People’s Liberation Army from expanding its reach in the Pacific Ocean.

Each of these American territories “needs to be able to host small teams of Marines equipped with ground-based missiles, maintain expeditionary airfields, and support advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems,” the senator said. They should also be turned into a logistics hub for naval, air, and other military operations.

Gallagher said the Pentagon should also enhance its joint base arrangements with U.S. allies such as its cooperation with the Royal Australian Air Force at Base Darwin and Base Tindal in Australia’s Northern Territory. These bases should stockpile munitions for U.S. forces operating in the region, he said.

The senator added that the U.S. needs to make the most of the military hardware it already has, instead of spending millions on new weapons projects. The Pentagon should “focus on buying and modifying weapons systems that enhance the military’s ability to see or strike Chinese forces.”

Additionally, the U.S. can provide military financing to Taiwan, contingent on the East Asian nation’s efforts to increase its defense budget and investment in asymmetric capabilities, as well as significantly boost its training of Taiwanese troops, Gallagher said.

He also recommended the U.S. reestablish the U.S.-Taiwan Defense Command, the military command that was formed in the midst of the Cold War to defend against a possible Chinese invasion.