Taiwan warns against importing marijuana-laced products from Thailand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People in Taiwan are cautioned against importing goods containing cannabis from Thailand, the first Southeast Asian country to have legalized the plant.

Taiwan Customs has seized many parcels from Thailand found to have been laced with marijuana recently, from cosmetics, snacks, to ointments. This follows the legalization of the use of hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) in Thailand’s foods and cosmetics in February 2021.

Businesses in the country have jumped on the bandwagon by introducing cannabis-derived products, spanning beverages, essential oils, candles, among others. Taiwanese residents may have inadvertently brought in the contraband goods, per CNA, citing officials from the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Cannabis is listed as a Category 2 drug in Taiwan, pursuant to the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

Individuals entering Taiwan with cannabis-laced products, or sending or receiving parcels containing such goods, risk prosecution for the offense of transporting Category 2 narcotics. This is punishable by life imprisonment or a minimum ten-year sentence, and may be subject to a fine of up to NT$15 million (US$538,987).