Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holland scores 21 to lift Fresno State past Nevada 73-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 14:34
Holland scores 21 to lift Fresno State past Nevada 73-56

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Holland had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State topped Nevada 73-56 on Friday night.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points for Fresno State (16-6, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill added 14 points and six assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-11, 3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Will Baker added 14 points and Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Wolf Pack. Nevada defeated Fresno State 77-73 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-05 16:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"