Taiwan reports 40 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (Feb.5) announced 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 40 are local and 32 are imported, and no deaths.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases include nine males and 31 females from under five years old to age 90.

The imported cases include 19 males and 13 females, ranging in age from 10 to 70. They arrived between Jan. 20 and Feb. 4.

Among these 32, eight arrived from the U.S., three each from Japan and the Philippines, and one each from Switzerland, France, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Canada, and India. The origins of the other 12 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 19,101 cases of COVID-19, including 3,864 imported ones, while 851 people have succumbed to the disease.