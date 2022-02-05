Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA calls Russia-China joint statement an affront to Taiwan's sovereignty

Joint statement affirms 'one China' principle, opposes foreign interference in domestic affairs

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/05 13:58
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (Feb. 5) condemned the joint statement issued by Russia and China the same day, saying it attempts to delegitimize Taiwan’s sovereignty.

In a joint statement on international relations and global sustainable development, Russia reiterated its support for the “one China” principle and said it opposes Taiwan independence.

Additionally, Russia and China said that “advocacy of democracy and human rights must not be used to put pressure on other countries” and expressed opposition to interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states under the façade of protecting democracy and human rights. The two countries also urged the global community to “respect cultural and civilizational diversity and the rights of peoples of different countries to self-determination.”

In response, MOFA said that China has never ruled Taiwan and stressed that only a government freely elected by the Taiwanese can represent the country internationally, according to a MOFA press release. No matter how the Chinese government tries to distort its views on Taiwan, it cannot change this fact, the ministry said.

MOFA said China has no right to represent Taiwan in the world and it should not force other countries, international organizations, and international companies to support the “fictional” "one China” principle against their will. It labeled Beijing’s continued false claim that "Taiwan belongs to the People's Republic of China" as part of China’s misinformation campaign.

The ministry accused China of using the bilateral talks with Russia to promote authoritarian expansion, which it said was an “insult to the Olympic Rings.” It added that “the world recognizes the hideous face of the Chinese Communist regime's aggression, expansion, and destruction of peace.”
Taiwan
China
Russia
Taiwan sovereignty
human rights
democracy
Winter Olympics

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
2022/02/04 12:38
US think tank launches China Policy Initiative to fight ‘systemic threat’
US think tank launches China Policy Initiative to fight ‘systemic threat’
2022/02/04 11:33
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
2022/02/04 10:38
U.S. lawmakers push to rename Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington
U.S. lawmakers push to rename Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington
2022/02/04 10:37
Kamala Harris voiced concern for Taiwan-Honduras relations to Xiomara Castro
Kamala Harris voiced concern for Taiwan-Honduras relations to Xiomara Castro
2022/02/04 10:07

Updated : 2022-02-05 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
"