Sparks, Bumbalough carry Ball St. over Toledo 93-83

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 12:39
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Payton Sparks had 18 points as Ball State got past Toledo 93-83 on Friday night.

Luke Bumbalough added 17 points, Tyler Cochran scored 15 and Demarius Jacobs had 15 for the Cardinals(11-11, 6-5 Mid-American Conference).

Ryan Rollins had 22 points for the Rockets (18-5, 10-2), whose nine-game win streak came to an end. Setric Millner Jr. added 21 points. JT Shumate had 12 points.

The Cardinals leveled the season series against the Rockets. Toledo defeated Ball State 83-70 on Jan. 18.

