AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 12:11
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2...
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Members of the Canadian short track speedskating team train at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisaren...
Italian newly re-elected president Sergio Mattarella leaves at the end of his installation ceremony at the Quirinale presidential palace after his swe...
Pope Francis puts on a skull cap he was just presented with as he walks by a placard in Italian reading: "Today is my birthday", at the end of his wee...
A Hindu pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third...
A young boy plays under lanterns decorating Hok Lay Kiong temple on the evening of Chinese New Year, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP ...
A man comforts a relative of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, as they mourn next to his body at his home i...
In this image taken through a night-vision device, a Ukrainian serviceman aims his weapon while patrolling positions on a frontline outside Avdiivka, ...
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench at a frontline position in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The United States and ...
Worshippers pray during the lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The celebration marks the Year of th...
An opposition Congress party worker, wearing a mask of Amit Shah, India's home minister, looks through a scope during a protest accusing Prime Ministe...
People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Worshippers on Ye...
Rafael Nadal of Spain kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev, back left, of Russia in the men's singles final at the ...
Jonathan Pollard, center, weeps at the funeral for his wife, Esther Pollard, in Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Esther Pollard championed a years-lo...
A line on a wall marks the mud level reached inside a home a day after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed and brought waves of mud over homes and a sp...
Egypt's Ahmed Fatouh, left, jumps for the ball with Cameroon's Christian Bassogog during the African Cup of Nations 2022 semi-final soccer match betwe...
New York Police salute as a hearse carrying the casket of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is escorted down Fifth Avenue as it departs from St. Patrick's Cat...

Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2022

From the dazzling spectacle of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, to a grieving relative of Christian priest Father William Siraj, 75, who was killed by unknown gunmen, as they mourn at his home in Peshawar, Pakistan, to Ukrainian serviceman patrolling the frontline positions in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2022-02-05 14:23 GMT+08:00

