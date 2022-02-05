Alexa
Basile scores 29 to lead Wright St. past Detroit 90-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 11:25
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile had 29 points as Wright State easily defeated Detroit 90-59 on Friday night.

Basile made 12 of 15 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 15 points for Wright State (13-10, 10-4 Horizon League). AJ Braun added 11 points. Trey Calvin had 11 points and seven assists.

DJ Harvey scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Titans (8-11, 5-4). Antoine Davis, the nation’s leading scorer at 24 points per game, made 5 of 19 shots and finished with 15 points for the Titans.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-05 13:27 GMT+08:00

