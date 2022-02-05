Alexa
AP source: 49ers hire Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach

By JOSH DUBOW , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/05 11:11
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their assistant head coach.

A person familiar with the move said Friday that Lynn will join coach Kyle Shanahan's staff in San Francisco. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the hiring.

ESPN first reported the hiring.

Lynn brings a strong background in the run game to Niners and has experience working with running quarterbacks which will be beneficial with San Francisco expected to turn the offense over to Trey Lance next season.

Lynn played six seasons as a running back in the NFL, including with the Niners in 1995 and ‘96. He also played in Denver under Shanahan’s father, Mike, where he began his coaching career as an assistant in 2000.

He later worked as an assistant in Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland, the Jets and Buffalo, where he served as offensive and interim head coach in 2016.

Lynn then was hired as head coach by the Chargers in 2017 and had a 33-31 record in four seasons.

Lynn spent last season as offensive coordinator for Detroit.

The addition of Lynn comes after Jon Embree was not brought back as tight ends coach and assistant head coach in San Francisco. It also provides a coach with deep knowledge of the running game as insurance if offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel gets hired as head coach in Miami.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

