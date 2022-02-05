Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vaughn scores 24 to lead Rider past Siena 74-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 11:01
Vaughn scores 24 to lead Rider past Siena 74-60

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn had 24 points and Allen Powell scored 18 as Rider topped Siena 74-60 on Friday night.

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 10 points and nine rebounds for Rider (8-13, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Colby Rogers had 20 points for the Saints (9-9, 6-4). Javian McCollum added 12 points. Aidan Carpenter had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-05 12:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
"