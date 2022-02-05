Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lee, Ndefo lift St. Peter's over Quinnipiac 83-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 10:43
Lee, Ndefo lift St. Peter's over Quinnipiac 83-74

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Lee and KC Ndefo scored 14 points apiece as St. Peter's defeated Quinnipiac 83-74 on Friday night.

Daryl Banks III added 13 points, Fousseyni Drame scored 12 and Doug Edert had 10 for the Peacocks.

St. Peter's (10-8, 8-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) scored 51 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Matt Balanc had 17 points for the Bobcats (11-9, 6-6). Tyrese Williams added 15 points. Kevin Marfo had 12 points.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats this season. St. Peter's defeated Quinnipiac 69-59 on Dec. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-05 12:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
"