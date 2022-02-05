Taiwan seeks to retain foreign workers amid super-aging challenge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will implement a three-pronged approach to addressing the labor shortage as it heads towards a super-aged society in which over 20% of the population are 65 or older.

The number of people aged 65 or older is expected to reach 20.7% by 2025 and 28% by 2036, when Taiwan becomes an ultra-aged society. A UN report puts Taiwan the third-fastest aging country after South Korea and Singapore between 2019 and 2050, wrote Liberty Times.

In addition to fighting low birth rates, Taiwan will work to attract more foreign professionals, the number of which has been on the rise over the years. Efforts will also be pledged to make it easier for migrant workers to become immigrants, and provide incentives to keep international university students in the country after graduation, according to the National Development Council (NDC).

In December the Ministry of Labor proposed to allow migrant laborers who have worked in Taiwan for six years, possess a certain set of skills, and whose wages reach a required standard, to apply for residency in Taiwan. These individuals will have the chance to be granted permanent residency if they continue to work five more years, according to the plan, which is pending Cabinet approval and likely to take effect early this year, per UDN.

Taiwan has seen its population shrink for two years in a row from 2020 amid strikingly low birth rates. The population is estimated to decline to between 14.49 million and 17.16 million by 2070, based on an NDC forecast, from the current 23.38 million.