Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Swain scores 25 to carry Yale past Dartmouth 72-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 09:55
Swain scores 25 to carry Yale past Dartmouth 72-69

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale narrowly beat Dartmouth 72-69 on Friday.

Swain made all 14 of his free throw attempts. He added six rebounds.

The Bulldogs led for the final 33 minutes but needed four free throws in four attempts to hold off the Big Green in the final minute.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (11-9, 5-1 Ivy League).

Brendan Barry had 25 points for the Big Green (5-13, 2-5). Dame Adelekun added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Taurus Samuels had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-05 11:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
"