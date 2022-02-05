Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stephens scores 20 to lead VMI over Western Carolina 76-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 09:43
Stephens scores 20 to lead VMI over Western Carolina 76-69

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had 20 points and 12 rebounds as VMI topped Western Carolina 76-69 on Friday night, overcoming a triple-double by Western Carolina's Nick Robinson.

Robinson had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Trey Bonham had 19 points and six rebounds for VMI (14-10, 7-5 Southern Conference). Honor Huff added 17 points and six rebounds.

Tyler Harris added 18 points and Joe Petrakis had 17 points for Western Carolina (9-15, 3-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-05 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
"