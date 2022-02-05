Justin Langer quits as Australian men's cricket team coach

FILE - Australian coach Justin Langer gestures after winning the first Ashes cricket test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on Dec.... FILE - Australian coach Justin Langer gestures after winning the first Ashes cricket test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on Dec. 11, 2021. Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men's cricket team less than a month after leading the side to an Ashes win over England.(AP Photo/Tertius Pickard, File)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men's cricket team less than a month after leading the side to an Ashes win over England.

The announcement was made via a statement from Langer’s management company DSEG, on Saturday morning while Langer was flying from Melbourne to Perth.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men’s cricket team,” the statement said. “The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately.”

After weeks of scrutiny about whether he would have his four-year contract extended beyond June, the Cricket Australia board met on Friday to discuss the 51-year-old West Australian’s future.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is close friends with Langer, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that he believes Langer had been pushed out of the job and it’s a “really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned."

Reports in Australian media over the past several months said Langer adapted an intense coaching style after complaints from Australia’s senior players to CA executives.

The team had enjoyed a strong run of play with an unexpected victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November followed by a comprehensive 4-0 Ashes win at home.

Assistant coaches Andrew McDonald and Michael Di Venuto, former England coach Trevor Bayliss and Ponting have been mentioned as potential replacements for Langer.

England coach Chris Silverwood stepped down from his role in the wake of their heavy Ashes loss, following managing director Ashley Giles out. Graham Thorpe left as assistant coach on Friday.

Former captain Andrew Strauss, who headed up the review into the defeat, will appoint a caretaker coach to oversee England’s test series in the West Indies next month.

Strauss and Langer played county cricket together at Middlesex and have maintained a friendship since retiring which has led to suggestions that Langer may be in line for the vacant fulltime England coaching job.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan wrote in a column for the London Telegraph on Friday that Langer could deliver a “reality check” to England with some “tough love” if given the job.

A left-handed batter, Langer is best known for his partnership with Matthew Hayden as Australia’s test opening batsmen during the early and mid-2000s. Langer played his last test against England in January 2007 having scored 7,696 runs in 105 tests with 23 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

