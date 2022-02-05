South Taiwan woman falls down onto tracks, narrowly avoids oncoming train

Firefighters lift a woman who fell off the platform onto a stretcher at Zuoying Station. Firefighters lift a woman who fell off the platform onto a stretcher at Zuoying Station. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a woman fell off the platform at the Zuoying Train Station on Friday evening (Feb. 2), she survived by hiding in the gap between the train track and platform.

UDN reported that after the Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau received a report about a woman being hit by a train after falling off the platform at 10:48 p.m., it dispatched six teams to the scene. Teams arriving on the scene searched under the train until they found her on the side with only light injuries; team members reportedly exclaimed that her survival was “a miracle.”

Though the 68-year-old woman moaned in pain as she was sent to a hospital for treatment, she was in stable condition, per ETToday. She reportedly suffered minor lacerations on her head.

Authorities are still investigating whether she fell off the platform due to drunkenness or other reasons.