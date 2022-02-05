Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sprained knee sidelines Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah for 2nd day

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 06:35
Sprained knee sidelines Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah for 2nd day

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed a second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game.

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati because of bad weather, according to a pool report.

Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He was carted off with a knee sprain in last Sunday's AFC championship win over Kansas City.

“I don’t anticipate him doing much work this week,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “The goal really is to see where he’s at this weekend and see where he’s going to be on Monday.”

The Bengals will practice Saturday and Sunday, likely in the bubble with temperatures in the teens and 20s predicted. They'll arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, five days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Unlike Thursday, when icy conditions delayed one of the team buses, all the buses made it through the snowy streets of Cincinnati to the UC campus without issue on Friday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-02-05 08:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
Taiwan reports 1st 'moderate-to-severe' Omicron case
"