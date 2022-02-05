Paul Arriola agrees to 4-year contract with MLS's Dallas

FILE -United States forward Paul Arriola (7) follows a play during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Trinidad and Toba... FILE -United States forward Paul Arriola (7) follows a play during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, for $2 million in general allocation money. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer's Dallas team on Friday, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United.

The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year.

Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances.

