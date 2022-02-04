All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

66th NHL All-Star Game, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.