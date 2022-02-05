Pakistani troops kill 3 militants in raid in southwest

Family members and relatives mourn next to the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volati... Family members and relatives mourn next to the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, at his home, in Faisalabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Twin attacks by separatists on Pakistani military posts in the country's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province triggered intense firefights that lasted hours and left seven soldiers and 13 assailants dead, the country's interior minister and the military said. (AP Photo/Abdul Majid)

Relatives and friends carry the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volatile southwestern... Relatives and friends carry the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, upon body's arrival at his native home, in Faisalabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Twin attacks by separatists on Pakistani military posts in the country's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province triggered intense firefights that lasted hours and left seven soldiers and 13 assailants dead, the country's interior minister and the military said. (AP Photo/Abdul Majid)

Army soldiers carry a national flag-wrapped casket of an army officer who was killed during a gunbattle with militants in an area of country's volatil... Army soldiers carry a national flag-wrapped casket of an army officer who was killed during a gunbattle with militants in an area of country's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, at a funeral prayer, in Faisalabad, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Twin attacks by separatists on Pakistani military posts in the the province triggered intense firefights that lasted hours and killed multiple soldiers and assailants, Pakistan's interior minister and the military said Thursday. (AP Photo/Abdul Majid)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout Friday in the country's volatile southwest, triggering a firefight that killed three insurgents, the military said.

The raid took place in Kech, a town in Baluchistan province where separatists armed with assault rifles attacked two Pakistani military posts earlier in the week, killing seven soldiers.

The twin attacks in the districts of Naushki and Panjgur in Baluchistan also left 13 militants dead, according to the military. The fighting began on Wednesday and ended hours later, on Thursday. Friday’s raid was part of the operation launched the previous day to trace those behind the latest attacks.

A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Naushki and Panjgur.

The military said two high-value separatists — commanders of units in Baluchistan — were among the slain insurgents in Friday's raid, but did not elaborate.

Various separatist groups in Baluchistan have regularly staged such attacks in recent years, seeking independence from the central government in Islamabad. Authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, but violence has persisted.