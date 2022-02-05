Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistani troops kill 3 militants in raid in southwest

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 03:06
Army soldiers carry a national flag-wrapped casket of an army officer who was killed during a gunbattle with militants in an area of country's volatil...
Relatives and friends carry the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volatile southwestern...
Family members and relatives mourn next to the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volati...

Army soldiers carry a national flag-wrapped casket of an army officer who was killed during a gunbattle with militants in an area of country's volatil...

Relatives and friends carry the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volatile southwestern...

Family members and relatives mourn next to the body of an army soldier, who was killed during gun-battle with militants in an area of country's volati...

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout Friday in the country's volatile southwest, triggering a firefight that killed three insurgents, the military said.

The raid took place in Kech, a town in Baluchistan province where separatists armed with assault rifles attacked two Pakistani military posts earlier in the week, killing seven soldiers.

The twin attacks in the districts of Naushki and Panjgur in Baluchistan also left 13 militants dead, according to the military. The fighting began on Wednesday and ended hours later, on Thursday. Friday’s raid was part of the operation launched the previous day to trace those behind the latest attacks.

A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Naushki and Panjgur.

The military said two high-value separatists — commanders of units in Baluchistan — were among the slain insurgents in Friday's raid, but did not elaborate.

Various separatist groups in Baluchistan have regularly staged such attacks in recent years, seeking independence from the central government in Islamabad. Authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, but violence has persisted.

Updated : 2022-02-05 05:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
"