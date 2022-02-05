Alexa
Suspect arrested in kidnapping of Bloomberg ranch worker

By Associated Press
2022/02/05 01:57
MEEKER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities on Friday were investigating the alleged kidnapping of a woman who works at a Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Joseph Beecher, 48, allegedly took the woman from the ranch at gunpoint Wednesday and then to several places in the Denver area before heading to neighboring Wyoming, the Rio Blanco Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Beecher was arrested Thursday after he and the woman were found at a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the statement said.

Beecher is from the small city of Craig, Colorado and does not have any connection to the Bloomberg family or the alleged victim, the statement said. He had multiple firearms with him when he was arrested, the statement added.

Beecher was being held in jail in Cheyenne, the statement said. No charges have been filed against him in Wyoming, according to court records and it was not known if he has a lawyer representing him.

The Bloomberg family was not at the ranch at the time and why Beecher went there is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Bloomberg's spokesperson, Ty Trippet, expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their “swift and heroic action” in the case and returning the victim to her family safely.

Updated : 2022-02-05 03:45 GMT+08:00

