Fire breaks out at Istanbul prison. no reports of casualties

ISTANBUL (AP) — A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Friday, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported. There was no immediate reports of any casualties.

The cause of the blaze in Umraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city, was not immediately known.

Several fire-extinguishing trucks were dispatched to prison, Anadolu Agency reported.

Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.