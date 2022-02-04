All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|23-3-0
|9-7-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|16-4-4
|14-6-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|153
|112
|16-4-1
|13-6-2
|8-2-0
|Boston
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|131
|120
|15-8-1
|11-6-2
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|47
|20
|21
|6
|46
|130
|162
|14-9-3
|6-12-3
|6-6-2
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|7-12-3
|7-12-4
|4-7-4
|Ottawa
|40
|14
|22
|4
|32
|110
|136
|7-11-1
|7-11-3
|4-6-0
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
|5-13-1
|3-16-6
|2-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|16-4-1
|15-5-1
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|15-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|46
|27
|11
|8
|62
|154
|124
|13-6-5
|14-5-3
|6-2-1
|Washington
|47
|25
|13
|9
|59
|152
|130
|12-8-5
|13-5-4
|8-2-1
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|12-10-1
|8-12-0
|6-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|93
|105
|9-10-3
|7-7-3
|5-5-1
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|8-10-4
|7-12-4
|3-9-2
|New Jersey
|45
|15
|25
|5
|35
|126
|163
|10-11-3
|5-14-2
|7-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|20-2-2
|12-6-2
|11-3-2
|Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|14-7-0
|14-7-4
|10-3-1
|Minnesota
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|161
|120
|14-3-1
|14-7-2
|8-4-1
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|17-5-2
|9-8-3
|9-5-2
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|15-6-1
|8-12-1
|6-5-1
|Winnipeg
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|120
|128
|10-8-1
|8-9-6
|6-4-2
|Chicago
|46
|16
|23
|7
|39
|112
|156
|8-11-3
|8-12-4
|3-9-4
|Arizona
|45
|11
|30
|4
|26
|99
|169
|5-16-1
|6-14-3
|4-10-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|158
|137
|14-10-2
|13-6-1
|7-4-0
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|13-10-2
|11-6-5
|4-4-1
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|13-7-4
|10-9-5
|7-2-3
|Calgary
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|136
|104
|7-4-4
|16-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|142
|138
|12-8-0
|11-8-3
|10-2-0
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|11-9-2
|11-11-2
|3-3-0
|Vancouver
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|115
|126
|8-8-3
|12-12-3
|5-3-5
|Seattle
|46
|15
|27
|4
|34
|121
|159
|9-14-2
|6-13-2
|3-10-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.